Free Wi-Fi for all at Penang Hill

GEORGE TOWN, Jan 28 — Visitors to Penang Hill can now enjoy free Wi-Fi service through Telekom Malaysia Bhd’s (TM) “i-foundit!” app.

The joint initiative by Penang Hill Corporation (PHC) and TM provides free Internet access at speed of up to 100Mbps for visitors to the popular tourist site.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow announced this at a press conference in his office today.

“This collaboration also echoes PHC’s commitment to continuously enhance the infrastructure and facilities of this magnificent hill,” he said.

Chow, who is also PHC chairman, added that the free Wi-Fi access will be available at the lower station, upper station, Cliff Cafe and the hilltop Dataran areas.

“It allows visitors to be connected at the main areas of Penang Hill as well as waiting for their turn to board the funicular carriage,” he said.

He said the initiative is part of Penang’s smart state aim that is in line with its Vision 2030 to strengthen mobility, connectivity and digital infrastructure.

TM Penang general manager Kelvin Lee said it took TM two years to install the infrastructure for the service.

He said there are 13 access points on the lower station and nine on top of the hill.

Users must download the “i-foundit!” app to use the free Wi-Fi service.

“This app locates Wi-Fi hotspots and connects users to close to 14,000 [email protected] hotspots nationwide which including shopping malls, airports and eateries,” he said.

Lee said there are a total 370 [email protected] hotspots in Penang.

On the state’s Penang Free Wi-Fi service, Chow confirmed the service will be stopped as the state has issued a request for proposal (RFP).

“The RFP is closing in February so we will do an evaluation after that,” he said.

Last week, state exco Zairil Khir Johari announced that the Penang Free Wi-Fi will be discontinued from February 12 onwards due to complaints about its poor service.

Penang Free Wi-Fi was launched in 2009 with a budget of RM8.5 million over five years that was equally borne by Penang Development Corporation Telecommunication Services Sdn Bhd and the state government.

There were about 1,560 free Wi-Fi hotspots in the state.

