Education minister says no reduced meal prices for fully residential schools

KLUANG, Jan 28 — The claim that the meal rate for fully residential schools (SBP) has been reduced is not true, said Education Minister Dr Maszlee Malik.

He said a statement on the matter would be issued by the ministry later today.

He was responding to a statement by former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak, on his Twitter account, alleging that the Pakatan Harapan government had reduced the rate to RM14.50, from RM18 per day.

“I hope Datuk Seri Najib Razak does his homework before issuing such a statement,” Maszlee told reporters after launching the “Ziarah Cakna” programme at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Tunku Abdul Jalil near here today.

On the “Ziarah Cakna” programme, Maszlee said he hoped it would help to restore the image of teachers as “heroes” among students, parents and the local community.

The programme is aimed at expanding the caring school concept and strengthen relations between the school and parents. — Bernama