Safety measures for Penang Bridge to be reviewed, minister says

Transport Minister Anthony Loke speaks during a press conference after his visit to Terminal Bersepadu Selatan (TBS) in Kuala Lumpur January 27, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 27 — The safety measures for Penang Bridge will be reassessed for further improvement, including the installation of speed traps, Transport Minister Anthony Loke said today.

The Seremban MP said the move was necessary following a fatal accident involving two vehicles that were driven at full speed on the bridge last week, resulting in a young man’s death after his car crashed into the sea.

“Every time there is an accident, we have to look back at the safety (measures),” Loke told reporters after inspecting the Bandar Tasik Selatan Southern Terminal here.

Two days ago, the minister said a proposal that speed cameras be installed along the bridge was being studied.

It will be among the new safety measures that may be implemented for the bridge, he said today.

“We have to review,” he said. “What is safe 30 years ago may not be safe today.”

Plus Malaysia Bhd (Plus) said two days ago that it has proposed to install speed trap cameras on Penang Bridge and at several locations along six major highways in the country.

The proposal followed a traffic accident on Penang Bridge on Sunday, which saw a speeding car ram into an SUV, causing it to plunge into the sea.

The crash killed 20-year-old student Moey Yun Peng.