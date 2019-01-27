Muhyiddin: Govt sets up RCI to probe Wang Kelian human trafficking, mass grave issues

Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin attends the launch of Nik Nazmi’s book ‘9 Mei 2018: Catatan Dari Garis Depan’ at AEON AU2, Setiawangsa January 26, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

ARAU, Jan 27 — The government has set up a Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) to investigate the existence of human trafficking camps and graves in the hilly area of Wang Kelian, which were uncovered three years ago.

Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said the names of the RCI members would be handed over to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong for consent.

Muhyiddin, however, did not mention when the list would be submitted nor the names of the RCI members.

“The Royal Malaysia Police has previously carried out investigations and prepared reports on these matters but we decided to set up the RCI to avoid any misunderstanding or prejudices,” he told reporters after attending the Perlis Malay Congress dialogue session here today.

He said the commission would be given six months to probe into the two matters before tabling its report.

In May 2015, police announced the discovery of human trafficking camps and mass graves in Wang Kelian.

Commenting on potential threats posed by the 24-hour opening of border entry points along the Malaysia-Thailand border, Muhyiddin said the security of the people and the country would always be the government’s top priority.

He said the government would see if there was a need to increase the number of personnel at these border entry points which would be open round-the-clock from April 1.

“We want these border entry points to be safe, where people from both countries, especially Malaysia and Thailand, can come and go and trade in an orderly manner,” he said. — Bernama