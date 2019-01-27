Cameron Highlands by-election loss a lesson learned for Pakatan, says Muhyiddin

Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said Pakatan Harapan’s defeat in the Cameron Highlands by-election yesterday serves as a lesson for PH to fix weaknesses in the ruling coalition. — Picture by Hari Anggara

ARAU, Jan 27 — Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) defeat in the Cameron Highlands by-election yesterday serves as a lesson for PH to fix weaknesses in the ruling coalition, especially in terms of solving the people’s problems, said Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

Muhyiddin, who is also Home Minister, said that although they lost, the by-election provided an opportunity for PH to get feedback from the people about their expectations of the government.

“The information we received from the grassroots on issues that bothered them were mainly cost of living, development and so on, we will look into them even though we lost.

“In the context of the current situation and circumstances, there is much that PH has to take into account, and we have to correct the existing problems,” he told reporters when asked to comment on the result of the by-election here, today.

The by-election saw Barisan Nasional retain the seat after its candidate Ramli Mohd Nor obtained 12,038 votes, beating PH’s M. Manogaran (8,800 votes) as well as two Independent candidates, Sallehudin Ab Talib (314 votes) and Wong Seng Yee (276 votes).

Muhyiddin said, however, he was convinced that the outcome did not reflect the overall sentiments of the people nationwide.

Meanwhile, commenting on PPBM Perlis’s internal leadership conflict, Muhyiddin said the party’s central leadership had taken control of the state entity to resolve the issue.

Without elaborating on the issue, Muhyiddin said the takeover was only temporary until a new leadership line up was finalised.

“We have begun the process, and later we will announce the restructuring of the leadership at the state level.

“So in the meantime, I appeal to all parties not to issue any statements and let the situation become calm and orderly and Insya Allah (God willing) we will settle it as soon as possible,” he said.

Perlis PPBM faced an internal struggle when its secretary Wan Saiful Wan Jan was dropped from the leadership line up citing health reasons. However, Wan Saiful later claimed it was done due to other factors which raised questions over the integrity of the state leadership.

Earlier, Muhyiddin appeared as a panellist in the 2019 Perlis Malay Congress dialogue session organised by the Perlis Centre for Excellence and Development in collaboration with Universiti Malaysia Perlis.

The congress is aimed at educating the public on the positive values that Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad wishes to apply in the new government administration as well as provide an opportunity for the people to be heard by the country’s leaders. — Bernama