Pahang MB casts vote for Cameron Highlands by-election

People wait in line to cast their votes at SJK (C) Bertam Valley in Cameron Highlands January 26, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LIPIS, Jan 26 ― Pahang Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail and his wife, Datin Seri Burhah Mohammed, were among the earliest to cast their votes for the Cameron Highlands by-election today.

They completed the voting process at 8.50am at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Tanjung Gahai here.

Speaking to reporters later, Wan Rosdy, who is also Jelai assemblyman, said he hoped the good weather condition this morning would encourage more voters to come out and perform their civic duty for the country.

“I also hope that the voters will be wise enough to elect their new representative. Whatever the result is tonight, we will accept it with an open heart,” he said.

Meanwhile, independent candidate Sallehudin Ab Talib cast his vote at SK Sungai Koyan 1 at 8.20am.

“I’ve done my part and I will accept whatever decision the voters made. Even if I lose, I will continue offering my service to the people here,” he said.

The Cameron Highlands by-election is seeing a four-cornered fight between Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate M. Manogaran, Barisan Nasional’s Ramli Mohd Noor, and two independents, Sallehudin and Wong Seng Yee.

It is being held after the Election Court declared the victory of Datuk C. Sivarraajh from BN in the 14th general election (GE14), null and void for vote-buying. ― Bernama