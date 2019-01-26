Johor police on the hunt for naked motorcyclist

File photo of police personnel checking the identification of a driver at the Malaysia-Thailand border at the Padang Besar checkpoint in Kedah January 18, 2016. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BAHRU, Jan 26 — Police are tracking down a man who allegedly rode naked on a motorcycle in Jalan Ayer Hitam-Kluang, near Kluang, after a photograph of him went viral on the social media today.

Kluang District Police Chief ACP Mohd Abduh Ismail said police also urged the public with information on the incident to lodge a report to help in the investigations.

“Police are tracking down the man and conducting an investigation on the incident.

“If he is found normal, the man will face action for indecent behaviour and disturbing the peace,” he said when contacted here today.

Earlier, the man caught the attention of other road-users when he allegedly rode his motorcycle, with some taking photographs of him.

The photographs were later uploaded on the social media and went viral.

In a separate case, Mohd Abduh said police denied there was a case of a one-year-old child who was kidnapped in a car at Batu 7, Kluang as spread on the social media.

He advised the public not to be quick to believe news which have been viralled on the social media or certain applications, but to contact the police for confirmation.

He also reminded the public not to spread false news to avoid action taken against them under the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission Act 1998. — Bernama