EC: Smooth voting process at Cameron Highlands

An Election Commission officer dips a voter’s finger in indelible ink at the polling station at SJK (C) Bertam Valley in Cameron Highlands January 26, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

TANAH RATA, Jan 26 ― Polling for the Cameron Highlands parliamentary by-election went smoothly, as at 9am, at all the 29 polling centres which were opened simultaneously at 8am today, said Election Commission (EC) chairman Azhar Azizan Harun.

“From my observation, everything is going smoothly (as at 9am) and there will be more people coming out to vote,” he told reporters after observing the voting process at the polling station at Sekolah Kebangsaan Kampung Raja here.

The highland electorate that encompasses two state assembly seats within ― Tanah Rata and Jelai ― has 31,639 eligible voters.

Four candidates are vying for the parliamentary seat ― Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate M. Manogaran, Barisan Nasional’s Ramli Mohd Nor, and two independents, Sallehudin and Wong Seng Yee.

However, only Wong and Sallehudin went to the polls today, at SJK(C) Bertam Valley and SK Sungai Koyan, respectively since Manogaran and Ramli are not registered voters in the Cameron Highlands.

The by-election was called after the Election Court on Nov 30 last year annulled the victory of Datuk C. Sivarraajh of the BN in the 14th general election due to vote-buying.

Meanwhile, Azhar said the EC had not received any report or complaints of candidates not adhering to campaign regulations.

The EC has not received any report of candidates campaigning after 11.59pm yesterday, he added. ― Bernama