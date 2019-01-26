Analyst: PAS vote played role in BN victory

Pakatan Harapan and Barisan Nasional flags line a road in Cameron Highlands January 24, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

TANAH RATA, Jan 26 — Barisan Nasional (BN) cannot take pride in its win in the Cameron Highlands by-election as it would not have happened without the support of PAS voters.

Political analyst Associate Professor Dr Awang Azman Awang Pawi said PAS voters were the biggest contributors to the increase in the majority for BN in Cameron Highlands compared to the results of the 14th General Election in May last year.

PAS obtained 3,587 votes in GE14, but did not field a candidate this time.

“In the last general election, the vote was split as the contest involved BN, PAS, Pakatan Harapan (PH), Parti Sosialis Malaysia and Berjasa,” Awang Azman who is a senior lecturer at Universiti Malaya said when contacted tonight.

In the Cameron Highlands by-election today, BN candidate Ramli Mohd Nor obtained 12,038 votes, defeating PH’s M. Manogaran (8,800 votes) and independent candidates Sallehudin Ab Talib (314) and Wong Seng Yee (276).

The majority won by Ramli (3,238) was an increase from the 597 votes that BN candidate Datuk C. Sivarraajh obtained previously.

Awang Azman also said the results were not surprising as usually, the incumbent party would be able to defend the seat, especially in the Cameron Highlands parliamentary constituency which is a BN stronghold.

“Similarly, in the four previous by-elections which PH won. PH must work harder in BN strongholds,” he said, referring to the Sungai Kandis, Balakong, Seri Setia and Port Dickson by-elections.

Meanwhile, Universiti Utara Malaysia senior lecturer in political and international affairs, Md Shukri Shuib said, PH must look at the results rationally, and improve itself.

“The government must improve many things, including Felda. Do not look at them (Felda settlers) as your adversaries,” he said.

Meanwhile, Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said the win in the by-election was the outcome of a collaboration between Umno and PAS.

Mohamad who is now carrying out the duties of Umno president said PAS’ assistance in the by-elections had drawn PAS voters to put their trust in BN.

The victory this time is more meaningful as BN won with a bigger majority than in GE14.

Mohamad said BN’s first victory after its defeat in the four previous by-elections would boost the party’s spirits to face the coming Semenyih state by-election. — Bernama