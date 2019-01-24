Use proper channels to settle traffic summonses, public told

KUCHING, Jan 24 ― Members of the public have been advised to settle their traffic summonses or compounds using the proper channels and not through agents, said Bukit Aman Traffic Investigations and Enforcement Department director Datuk Azisman Alias.

He said by doing so, the public would know if their summonses had been cleared and removed from the database.

“There have been cases involving agents, where the public found their summonses were still in the system despite making the payment and issued with receipts,” he said during a press conference after a dialogue session with Traffic Enforcement Department at the Sarawak Police Contingent Headquarters, Jalan Badruddin here today.

Also present was Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement chief Supt Alexson Naga Chabu.

Azisman also said that several individuals involved with the syndicate were arrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) last year and charged in court.

He said the collection from the traffic summonses only reached 40 per cent of the 5.5 million (of summonses) issued nationwide despite the police offered up to 50 per cent discount for the public to settle them at nearby police stations. ― Bernama