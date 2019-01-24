Ministry releases CNY price control goods list, effective Jan 30 to Feb 8

Datuk Saifuddin Nasution Ismail speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya January 24, 2019. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 24 — The Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry has announced a list of 13 goods which will be price-controlled, in conjunction with the upcoming Chinese New Year celebration early next month.

Its minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the price control will be in effect from next Wednesday (January 30) until February 8.

“The goods include chicken, chicken eggs, vegetables, dried products, seafood, and pork meat,” he said during a press conference at the ministry.

The wholesale and retail prices respectively for goods include live chicken at RM5.70 and RM6.20 per kilo, standard chicken at RM6.70 and RM7.50 per kilo, and super chicken at RM 7.50 and RM8.40 per kilo.

Grade A chicken eggs are priced at 42 cents and 44 cents per piece, Grade B chicken eggs at 41 cents and 43 cents per piece, Grade C chicken eggs at 40 cents and 42 cents per piece, and imported Indonesian and Chinese round cabbage at RM2 and RM3 per kilo.

Other goods include white pomfret fish at RM39 and RM42 per kilo, Indian prawns at RM34 and RM39 per kilo, live ranch pork at RM7.80 per kilo, pork belly at RM20 and RM22 per kilo, and pork meat and lard at RM13 and RM15 per kilo.

In addition the ministry will also routinely enforce several laws, including the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011 and the Price Control (Indication of Price by Retailers) Order 1993.

“All the goods on the list are in high demand during the festive season, hence the need for control to stabilise its price and supply on the market.

“We determined the maximum price of the goods based on several factors, including information gleaned from our monitoring activities nationwide last year and this year, views of government agencies related to food production, and from discussions with stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers and retailers,” Saifuddin said.

He added that the cost of importing goods, the fluctuations of currency exchange, and rising utility costs for breeders, also played a role in determining the prices.

“Those who jack up prices in a sudden and unreasonable manner should bear in mind they can be charged under Section 21 of the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act.

“Individual offenders can face a RM100,000 fine, three years imprisonment or both, or an RM50,000 compound, whereas companies can be fined up to RM500,000 or an RM250,000 compound,” Saifuddin said.

Similarly, those who fail to use pink price tags for price-controlled goods can expect to be penalised.

Individuals face an RM10,000 fine or an RM5,000 compound, whereas companies can be fined RM20,000 or an RM10,000 compound.

“The Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Ministry will also conduct its own monitoring to ensure supplies are plentiful and the prices are appropriate during this time.

“Our ministry officials will be stationed at locations popularly frequented including open markets, farmers’ markets, and supermarkets, to monitor and examine,” he said.

Members of the public who wish to lodge complaints over unfair pricing may contact the ministry call centre at 1 800 886 800, the Enforcement Command Centre at 03-8882 6245 / 6088, and WhatsApp to 019-279 4317.