KK robbery suspect caught after car plunges into river

The police said the suspect lost control of the car, causing it to plunge into Sungai Sembulan. — iStock.com pic via AFP

KOTA KINABALU, Jan 23 — A man believed to have been involved in robbery case in Taman Hiburan, Jalan Penampang two days ago, was arrested after his vehicle plunged into the river at Kampung Sembulan, near here yesterday.

Kota Kinabalu police chief ACP Habibi Majinji said earlier police who were hunting down the suspect located him at a shopping mall in Kota Kinabalu at about 1.30pm.

“When the suspect got into his car the police gave chase but the suspect who managed to drive off tried to hit the policemen forcing them to fire several shots at the front right part of the car.

“The car plunged into Sungai Sembulan when the wounded suspect lost control of the car,” he told reporters here today.

Meanwhile in Port Dickson, police have arrested two suspects believed to have crashed into a policeman while trying to escape from a road block at KM 3 Jalan Pantai yesterday.

Port Dickson district police chief Supt Aidi Sham Mohamed said the male suspects aged 39 and 42 who were in a Proton Iswara car made a U-turn as they neared the road block.

He said one of the policemen pursued the car but the patrol motorcycle was hit by the speeding car. The runaway car finally skidded and the suspects fled on foot.

“However, the 42-year-old man was arrested while his accomplice who drove the car surrendered himself to the Port Dickson District police headquarters (IPD) early his morning,” he told a media conference here today. — Bernama