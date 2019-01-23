Police search for missing man from Ireland

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 23 — Stephen Warde, 32, the Irish man who is reported missing, has yet to be located.

Dang Wangi police chief ACP Shaharuddin Abdullah said he was last seen at Mercu Summer Suite in Jalan Sultan Ismail here on December 28.

“He entered Malaysia on November 15, 2018 but as of today (January 23 ), there has been no signs of him. Investigations are still ongoing,” he told Bernama.

Anyone with information on him is urged to contact the Dang Wangi police headquarters at 03-26002222 or its control centre hotline at 03-26977099.

Yesterday, international media had reported him missing after his family said they have been unable to contact him for the last three weeks. — Bernama