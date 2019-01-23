Online trader cheated by a man named Along

The 28-year-old victim told the police that the male suspect deceived her into joining a non-existent packing business. — Reuters pic

KUANTAN, Jan 23 — An online trader lost RM56,450 to a business partner named “Along” who she befriended through Facebook last year.

Pahang commercial crime investigation department chief, Supt Mohd Wazir Mohd Yusof, said the 28-year-old victim claims the male suspect deceived her into joining a non-existent packing business.

“The victim says she was offered a slice of the business with 30 per cent of profits going to the suspect.

“(Business) discussions which took place at a hotel here on April 8 last year led to the victim transferring RM44,050 to an account provided by the suspect in four financial transactions,” Mohd Wazir told reporters today.

The victim alleges she was also cheated in the purchase of two television sets when she and her husband visited China with the suspect for business on March 25.

The couple were attracted by the price of the sets which were cheaper than in Malaysia, with the suspect promising to arrange for their shipment to Malaysia.

“He offered to buy the sets with the victim making a saving of RM900.The victim then transferred RM12,400 for the purchase and delivery of the merchandise,” Mohd Wazir added.

The victim claims she has not been able to contact the suspect since June 8, causing her to feel she has been cheated and filing a report at the Pekan district police headquarters (IPD) yesterday.

The case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code which carries a maximum jail sentence of 10 years, whipping and a fine if found guilty. — Bernama