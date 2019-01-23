Indira Gandhi wants ministers to help find missing daughter

Indira Gandhi speaks at the launch of the NGO report titled ‘The Status of Women’s Human Rights: 24 Years of Cedaw in Malaysia’ in Kuala Lumpur January 23, 2019. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 23 — Hindu mother M. Indira Gandhi said today she wants to meet Pakatan Harapan (PH) leaders to ask for help in finding her youngest daughter whom she has not seen for the past decade.

The kindergarten teacher from Ipoh, Perak, was one of the panelists at the launch of the NGO report “The Status of Women's Human Rights: 24 Years of Cedaw in Malaysia”, who had shared the unilateral conversions of her three children as a survivor of gender-based violence and discrimination.

“We are not blaming the old or the new government, but I think justice was served and the execution should be there.

“The priority is to find my daughter... whether Hindu or Muslim is another matter and I hope this new government will be more serious in finding her,” she said when met after the event, adding that she wished to meet with several federal ministers to highlight the matter.

Indira’s ex-husband had abducted their daughter Prasana Diksa, now 11, in 2009 when she was 11 months old.

