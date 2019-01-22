Semenyih by-election will be boon to PAS-Umno ties, says party rep

On Friday, PAS’ central body announced it would not be fielding a candidate for the Semenyih by-election to be held on March 2, and instead throw its support behind the BN candidate. — Picture by Farhan Najib

SHAH ALAM, Jan 22 — Selangor PAS is confident that the Semenyih state constituency by-election will further strengthen its cooperation with Barisan Nasional, especially Umno, to recapture the seat from Pakatan Harapan (PH).

Selangor PAS commissioner Sallehen Mukhyi said the Islamic party will fully mobilise its machinery to ensure that the 6,996 individuals who voted for the party in the 14th general election (GE14), put their support behind the BN candidate.

“Our focus is on retaining the PAS votes and ensuring they vote for the BN candidate, as well as to add another 20 per cent of the votes. We will give our commitment (to BN and Umno) because the tone (of commitment) has been set by PAS’s Central Committee,” he told a press conference with Selangor Umno leaders here, today.

On Friday, PAS’ central body announced it would not be fielding a candidate for the Semenyih by-election to be held on March 2, and instead throw its support behind the BN candidate.

The Semenyih by-election has been called following the death of its incumbent, Bakhtiar Mohd Nor, 57, on Jan 11 after a heart attack.

In the GE14, Bakhtiar, who represented Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) won 23,428 votes to beat three other candidates — Datuk Johan Abdul Aziz (BN), Mad Shahmidur Mat Kosim (PAS) and S. Arutchelvan (PSM) with a majority of 8,964 votes. — Bernama