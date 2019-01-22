Lembah Pantai MP scores Pakatan ‘B+’ for performance since GE14

Lembah Pantai MP Fahmi Fadzil speaks to Malay Mail at the Lembah Pantai Service Centre in Kuala Lumpur. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 22 — Lembah Pantai MP Fahmi Fadzil said the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government would probably be given a ‘B+’ for its effort and performance thus far after taking federal power in May last year.

“The first six months has been a lot of learning the ropes and figuring how government machinery works,” he told Malay Mail in an interview last week.

However, Fahmi said the government could do better in terms of fulfilling its promises made in its election manifesto to the rakyat and the PH leadership must take such matters seriously.

“There are changes we will take internally that we are going to put in place to ensure PH, in terms of organisation, is better prepared in delivering our promises.

“PH lawmakers must stop the rhetorics and must start proving that we are able to make things better for people,” he said.

As Lembah Pantai MP, Fahmi said the least he could do was to prove to his constituents how capable he is as a representative of the new administration.

“If you highlight a problem to me, I will tend to it. Even if it means going out on a Sunday to lower a parking barrier at reserved parking lots in Bangsar or going out in the middle of the night to stand in a construction site that is working past the permitted hours,” he said.

As a first-time lawmaker and a government backbencher in Parliament, Fahmi said it felt like a breath of fresh air and relatively ‘exciting’ as he discovered that he could obtain answers for almost all questions he directed to the administration.

He also acknowledged public sentiment of PH being indecisive in policy-making before imploring the public to understand the difficulties faced by the administration in implementing its reform agenda.

“When we took power we thought we could execute our promises but the discovery goes on until today and you never realise how bad things are.

“The rot was systemic. We have changed the top and now we are in the process of changing the middle so the rakyat can feel the change in a decade.

“Those who are now five, seven years old will reap the harvest of the season of reformasi by the time they are in their 20s,” he said.