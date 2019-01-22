Farid Kamil’s counsel meets with accident, cop-slapping case postponed

Farid Kamil smiles outside the Petaling Jaya Court November 27, 2018. — Picture by Ham Abu Bakar

PETALING JAYA, Jan 22 — The hearing of a case of popular actor and director Datuk Farid Kamil Zahari who was accused of slapping a traffic policeman was today postponed after Farid’s counsel was involved in a road accident.

Counsel Meor Amir Meor Omar Baki, who mentioned on behalf of lawyer Megat Syazlee Mokhtarom, made the announcement when the hearing of the case was scheduled before Magistrate Nor Ariffin Hisham.

“Farid Kamil’s counsel, Megat Syazlee was involved in an accident, he had broken his hand, and requested the hearing set for today and tomorrow be postponed,” he said and added that Megat Syazlee needed to undergo surgery and he requested for a new date for the trial.

Deputy public prosecutor Alia Sumayyah Amran did not object and requested the court to record the presence of a medical officer as the fifth prosecution witness who should be testifying today.

The court sets January 31 for mention of the case.

Meor Amir however applied for the presence of Farid Kamil be exempted from the case mention but Nor Ariffin rejected the request and told Farid Kamil to be present to facilitate the setting of new hearing dates while the actor is facing another hearing on drug on the same day.

When met outside the courtroom, Meor Amir said Megat Syazlee met an accident while riding a motorcycle and was now being treated at Kuala Lumpur Hospital.

Farid Kamil who appeared cheerful thanked the media for covering and following the development of his case.

On January 16 last year, Farid Kamil pleaded not guilty to four charges namely, two for causing hurt, one for criminal violence and one for indecent behaviour at the Kota Damansara police station. — Bernama