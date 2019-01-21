Suspected hit-and-run victim found dead by roadside in Johor

JOHOR BARU, Jan 21 — A man, believed to be a victim of a hit and run incident, was found dead by the roadside in Felda Tenggaroh, near Mersing, today.

Mersing OCPD, Supt Cyril Edward Nuing said the body of Ahmad Hazizi Ismail, 40, was found lying on the ground at 4pm by members of the Felda auxilliary police.

“The victim (Ahmad Hazizi) whose address was in Felda Tenggaroh 5, Mersing was a pedestrian and his body was sent to the Mersing Hospital for an autopsy,” he said when contacted here today.

He said the police were investigating the case under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 and witnesses to the incident were asked to contact the nearest police station to assist in the investigation. — Bernama