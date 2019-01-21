Dr Mahathir, Kurz meet to reinforce Malaysia-Austria ties

Dr Mahathir is greeted by Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz at his office before their bilateral talks. — Picture by Joseph Raj

VIENNA, Jan 21 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today arrived at the Federal Chancellery here and had a meeting with the Federal Chancellor of the Republic of Austria, Sebastian Kurz.

Also present in the meeting were Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Marzuki Yahya, Malaysian Ambassador to Austria Datuk Ganeson Sivagurunathan and three Malaysian senior officials.

The meeting between the two leaders was to discuss and exchange views on strengthening bilateral relations between Malaysia and Austria, particularly in the areas of trade and investment, education, science and technology, tourism as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest. — Bernama