240 vacant Felda Sg Koyan second generation houses get Azmin's attention

Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali said he could not accept the previous administration’s weakness as the reason behind the delay. — Picture by Zuraneeza Zulkifli

LIPIS, Jan 20 — Problems affecting 240 units of Felda Second Generation Housing project at Gugusan Felda Sungai Koyan 1, 2 and 3, received the attention of Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali today.

The affected units have yet to receive the Certificate of Completion and Compliance (CCC) since its completion two years ago and left vacant.

In a community programme held with Felda Sungai Koyan settlers, Azmin spent about an hour to visit the site and met some of the affected house buyers at Felda Sungai Koyan 1.

Azmin, later, in a press conference, said he could not accept the previous administration’s weakness as the reason behind the delay and asked for the matter to be investigated further immediately.

“From preliminary information received, it is more of administrative problems such as issues relating to sub-contractors where they had to terminate the main contractor before proceeding with the administering the sub-contractors.

“But I can’t accept all the reasons given and it is important for me that Felda families be given a fair treatment as the house was completed two years ago and I did not see why they took so long to supply electricity (to the units),” he said.

Among the issues were the units were not given the CCC certificates as well as soil movement that rendered one of the housing projects to be unsafe to be occupied.

Hence, Azmin urged Felda to investigate and take appropriate action so that the purchasers could occupy their respective units.

Meanwhile, one of the house buyers, Rosli Harun, 53, expressed his disappointment and asked for the government’s intervention to address the problem.

“We are the second generation of Felda settlers and we are not young anymore. If I wait for another five more years, I will be a pensioner if I am working as a civil servant.

“Besides, due to this problem, there are some of us who are forced to continue living with our parents or have to rent a house, so we really hope for the problem to be solved immediately,” he said. — Bernama