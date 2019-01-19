Aziz Bari: New Acts may not be effective to tackle issues on unity, racial and religious sensitivities

Abdul Aziz Bari said the identification and formulation of new acts will not necessarily be effective in tackling issues on unity and racial and religious sensitivities in the country. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 19 — The identification and formulation of new acts will not necessarily be effective in tackling issues on unity and racial and religious sensitivities in the country, says constitutional expert Abdul Aziz Bari.

He said the introduction of a new Act could raise other problems, especially in the implementation of its own laws.

“We already have enough laws to deal with these issues.

“Racial and religious issues can be tackled with existing laws and acts, including the penal code, which is the main criminal law,” he told Bernama when contacted.

Abdul Aziz, who is also the Perak Education, Technology, Science and Environment Department chairman, said the existing Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 could be used to handle the spreading of false and sensitive information on issues of unity as well as racial and religious sensitivities.

Last year, the government announced that it would introduce a Religious and Racial Hatred Act to stop the culture of abusing and cursing any race or religion in the country, but so far no decision has been made. — Bernama