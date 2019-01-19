Anwar’s ticking-off to PKR leaders, members is good advice, says Haniza

Haniza Talha mencadangkan JPP patut digantikan dengan badan bebas untuk mengendalikan proses pemilihan PKR. ― Foto ihsan Facebook/Haniza Talha

GEORGE TOWN, Jan 19 — The PKR women’s wing has described the ticking-off by party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim of members and leaders who had “forgotten themselves” as good advice, to ensure that they are on the right track.

Wanita PKR chief Haniza Mohd Talha said as a reform party, anyone including those in high-ranking positions, could be reprimanded if they acted incorrectly.

“I think it is a good reminder... anyone out of line should be brought back on track no such thing as once you’re a leader and of high rank, you cannot be reprimanded,” she told reporters after opening the North Zone PKR Women’s Convention, here today.

She said this when asked to comment on Anwar’s statement on Monday where he ticked off leaders telling them to stop “playing games”.

Anwar had told them to instead focus on strengthening the party and cleaning up their act and to be disciplined.

Meanwhile, Haniza, who is also Lembah Jaya State assemblywoman, said the women’s wing wanted to propose to the government to immediately enact the Sexual Harassment Act at workplaces to protect women.

“Lately, many women have been coming forward to tell about how long they have been suffering from sexual harassment at the workplace, but action has been slow without proper laws in place,” added Haniza.

She said that there had also been a disparity in the salaries for men and women who carried out the same tasks, adding that it was an issue that needed to be addressed. — Bernama