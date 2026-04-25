KUALA LUMPUR, April 25 — Many people, especially women, wish to have clear, acne-free and radiant skin, so it is no surprise that some are willing to try various remedies to achieve that complexion.

Recently, a video went viral on social media promoting the consumption of a mixture of lemon water and olive oil 10 times consecutively, claiming it can deliver “glowing” skin in a short period.

But how effective is this remedy?

Consultant dermatologist Datin Dr Nur Ashikin Ahmad said there is currently no scientific evidence to support the claim that a combination of olive oil and lemon can improve skin clarity or radiance.

According to her, although olive oil contains healthy fats and antioxidants that are beneficial for overall health, this does not mean that consuming it will directly improve skin condition.

“In the medical context, claims cannot be made without strong supporting evidence. Olive oil is a key component of the Mediterranean diet. Research suggests there may be a link between the Mediterranean diet and a reduction in acne.

“However, there is no specific scientific evidence supporting the claim that consuming olive oil and lemon can result in ‘glowing’ skin,” she told Bernama recently.

Dr Nur Ashikin, who is attached to Sunway Velocity Medical Centre, added that the so-called remedy lacks clear dosage guidelines and therefore cannot be considered a legitimate treatment for skin problems.

“Determining a safe dosage requires specific studies. At present, olive oil and lemon are better consumed as part of a balanced diet, such as in salads, rather than taken directly as a daily routine,” she explained.

Dr Nur Ashikin, who has over 10 years of experience in dermatology, also cautioned that excessive consumption of lemon may lead to side effects, including erosion of tooth enamel and gastric issues, particularly for individuals with sensitive stomachs.

“Lemon is acidic, so it can damage tooth enamel and increase the risk of gum disease. Individuals who experience gastritis or acid reflux are also advised against consuming it excessively, especially over a 10-day period as suggested in the viral video,” she said.

She added that the perceived effectiveness of such remedies may be influenced by broader lifestyle changes adopted by those trying them.

“When people begin consuming certain remedies, they often also improve their diet, get adequate sleep, exercise more and reduce processed food intake. Any improvement in skin condition may stem from these healthier lifestyle changes rather than the lemon and olive oil concoction alone.

“Remedies like this tend to go viral because they are simple, inexpensive and perceived as ‘natural’, while promising quick results. However, skin conditions such as acne need to be assessed properly as their causes vary from person to person, and can be due to hormonal factors, genetics and unsuitable skincare products,” she added.

Meanwhile, dietitian Jazlina Syahrul from Hospital Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah, Universiti Putra Malaysia, said to date, there has been no evidence or research showing that consuming olive oil and lemon together provides additional benefits compared to consuming them separately.

“From a professional standpoint, this combination is considered neutral to moderately beneficial based on the properties of each ingredient, and not as a specific therapeutic intervention,” she said.

Jazlina said olive oil is rich in unsaturated fats and polyphenols with antioxidant properties, and is associated with a reduced risk of cardiovascular disease and stroke, as well as improved absorption of fat-soluble vitamins. Lemon is a good source of vitamin C, fibre and citric acid, which support the immune system, collagen production, wound healing and iron absorption.

She added that olive oil and lemon can be included as part of a daily diet in moderate amounts. However, olive oil, being energy-dense, should be controlled in weight management. — Bernama