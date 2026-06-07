KUALA LUMPUR, June 7 — YSL Beauty transformed a traditional kopitiam in Bukit Bintang into a nightlife-inspired beauty venue on Thursday as the luxury cosmetics brand launched its official TikTok Shop in Malaysia.

More than 280 guests, including media representatives, celebrities and content creators, attended the one-night YSL Beauty Block Party takeover at Capitol Cafe, marking the Kuala Lumpur debut of the brand’s globally recognised event series.

The event also served as the super grand opening of YSL Beauty’s TikTok Shop in Malaysia, underscoring the brand’s growing focus on digital commerce and livestream shopping experiences.

Hosted by actress Amelia Henderson, the event was livestreamed on TikTok, giving viewers access to celebrity appearances, product showcases and fragrance experiences while allowing them to shop featured products directly through the platform.

Hosted by actress Amelia Henderson and livestreamed on TikTok, the event gave viewers exclusive access to celebrity appearances, including YSL Beauty Malaysia brand ambassador Meerqeen.

Among those in attendance were YSL Beauty Malaysia brand ambassador Meerqeen, as well as local personalities including Azira Shafinaz, Angel Chai of DOLLA, Nadhir Nasar, Alicia Amin, Nia Atasha, Jane Lau, Jestinna Kuan and indie band Midnight Fusic.

For the Kuala Lumpur edition, YSL Beauty reimagined its global Block Party concept through a distinctly Malaysian lens by transforming a kopitiam setting into an immersive beauty and nightlife experience.

Guests were treated to local-inspired touches, including a roti bakar and kopi station, alongside product discovery zones featuring the brand’s latest launches.

The event also spotlighted the new YSL Lovenude collection, headlined by the YSL Lovenude Lip Blusher and YSL Lovenude Kiss Shaper, alongside hero fragrance lines LIBRE and MYSLF.

Music throughout the evening was provided by DJs Jovynn, Athina Kamarudin, Roshan Menon, Maya Letisha and Joee.

YSL Beauty said the Block Party series is designed to bring together beauty, culture and self-expression through immersive experiences tailored to local markets.