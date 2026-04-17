KUALA LUMPUR, April 17— Ostracised by their family and society, pregnant teenagers struggle with shame, guilt and isolation.

Through Program SINAR YSD, Yayasan Sime Darby has been partnering with non-governmental organisations (NGOs) with the support of the Ministry of Finance to provide support for these vulnerable girls all across the country.

YSD chief executive officer Dr Hjh Yatela Zainal Abidin said nearly 4,000 underage girls get pregnant on average each year but shame and stigma prevents them from receiving the support they require.

“So, we strive to offer a second chance to both the mother and the newborn.

“It is about helping to reintegrate them into society and giving them a life of dignity,” Yatela said.

Given the complexity of the situation, Yatela said YSD does not adopt a one-size-fits-all approach but rather supports their NGO partners in designing suitable community-centric approaches.

One such example is the Dawn Hope shelter, the first transit shelter of its kind in Sarawak for vulnerable young mothers and their babies.

The Dawn Hope shelter for young mothers and their babies is the first of its kind in Sarawak.

Set up and managed by Pertubuhan Pembangunan Insan Sarawak (PPIS), the shelter is a flagship initiative of Program SINAR YSD, which received funding from the Ministry of Finance through the national Budget. It commenced operations in September 2025.

The Sarawak model

Yayasan Sime Darby (YSD) chief executive officer Dr Hjh Yatela Zainal Abidin (left) sharing her thoughts about tackling teenage pregnancy with Pertubuhan Pembangunan Insan Sarawak (PPIS) president and founder of Dawn Hope Manjeet Kaur Sidhu (right) and Professor Dr Rafidah Hanim Mokhtar, Vice President Pertubuhan Ikatan Pengamal Perubatan dan Kesihatan Muslim Malaysia (I-Medik) and professor in gender and cardiovascular physiology at Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia (centre). — Picture by Choo Choy May

Stigma about sexual health still persists in the rural and deep pockets of Sarawak, where the subject remains a taboo despite the staggering number of teen pregnancies in the state.

In January 2022, the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry reported that Sarawak clocked the highest number of unmarried teenage pregnancies with a total of 4,869 recorded cases between 2017 and 2020. The state was also the highest in 2022 with 859 cases recorded.

The public in general opposed the establishment of such homes, something that PPIS president and founder of Dawn Hope Manjeet Kaur Sidhu can attest to.

Many of the local community, just like the public at large, argued that adolescents might feel emboldened to go astray with such support mechanisms available.

Still, Manjeet went from door to door, explaining the necessity for the shelter home and eventually the neighbourhood came around.

“When the girls walk into Dawn Hope, we want them to feel safe and that they belong here,” Manjeet said.

“So, the shelter is not surrounded by high walls or barbed wire fences because this is not a detention centre and we are not here to punish them.

“But, I also remind them that life is not a bed of roses and that they are here to rebuild their lives,” she added.

Manjeet said Dawn Hope usually takes in teenagers who are at least four-months pregnant and supports them until post-delivery.

“The girls wake up at 6am daily and have their breakfast before their morning exercises.

“Then, we have social workers or academics who come in to offer counselling or teach them hands-on skills such as baking, cooking, and other crafts,” she said.

Dawn Hope works hard to make teenage mothers feel safe.

Following delivery, the mother is allowed to rest for two weeks and then, Manjeet helps to map out her life plan, starting from enrolling back to school or for vocational training to develop skills to become financially independent.

Manjeet also explains to the girls that putting up their newborns for adoption gives these infants the best parenting and holistic support for development.

She tracks the progress of the girls who leave the shelter for up to two years and also conducts house visits to check on the adopted babies.

To date, three of the four young mothers who left Dawn Hope are enrolled into vocational training while another one has returned to university to complete her degree.

Making the discourse culturally sensitive

Besides these reactive measures, Program SINAR YSD also supports preventive measures, particularly to destigmatise conversations on sexual health in the conservative segments of society.

A key partner in this endeavour is Pertubuhan Ikatan Pengamal Perubatan dan Kesihatan Muslim Malaysia (I-Medik), that is transforming reproductive health discourses through its ReproAlert! initiative.

It also conducts sexual health talks in tahfiz schools and Islamic religious institutions through age-appropriate and culturally sensitive content.

Prof Dr Rafidah Hanim Mokhtar, a professor in gender and cardiovascular physiology at Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia (USIM) and also the vice president of I-Medik, said destigmatising the conversation starts with making the target audience feel heard, respected and accepted.

“If we want them to be part of the conversation, we cannot be condescending but work with their beliefs and religious norms.

“We also customise our approach when dealing with children with autism, Down Syndrome or physical impairments.

“These children tend to be neglected because people don’t see that they too have to deal with biological urges like the rest of us,” she explained.

YSD chief executive officer Dr Hjh Yatela Zainal Abidin said the Program SINAR YSD takes a two-pronged approach: providing a safe space for vulnerable pregnant girls and a stable, loving family for their newborns. — Picture by Choo Choy May

Prof Dr Rafidah said sexual health discourses should ultimately aim to encourage young Malaysians to develop meaningful relationships.

“People are entitled to their bodies and decisions but we want them to make wise decisions.

“Sexual activity should not just be a transaction, but part of a meaningful relationship that creates a healthy and loving family,” she said.

Meanwhile, Yatela hopes for Program SINAR YSD to continue transforming lives with its two-pronged approach: providing a safe and non-judgmental space for teen mothers and a stable and loving home for their newborns.

“Hopefully, in five years’ time, the number of teenage pregnancies will start declining and more safe havens are opened for those who fall through the cracks,” she said.