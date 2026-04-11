KUALA LUMPUR, April 11 — The Proton S70 is seeing strong early demand in 2026, with bookings coming in at a rate of one unit every four minutes since order books opened on February 11.

Proton said a total of 7,157 bookings have been secured so far for the latest model year.

The encouraging response signals continued buyer confidence in the sedan as interest in the C-segment category grows in Malaysia.

Since its debut in November 2023, the S70 has steadily gained traction among local car buyers.

Total deliveries have now crossed 40,112 units, marking a key milestone for the model.

The performance reflects a broader revival of interest in sedans, which have been facing stiff competition from SUVs in recent years.

The 2026 S70 is powered by a 1.5-litre turbocharged engine producing 181PS and 290Nm of torque, paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission.

Proton said the package offers a balance of performance, comfort and everyday drivability aimed at a wide range of Malaysian drivers.

Inside, the model features a spacious cabin, connected infotainment system and a suite of driver assistance technologies.

Proton also highlighted its nationwide network of 190 3S and 4S centres and 77 body and paint facilities as a key strength supporting ownership experience.

It added that services such as one-day delivery and relief vehicles for extended repairs help smooth after-sales support.

The company said the strong uptake underscores continued trust in the brand as it looks to build further momentum for the S70 in 2026.