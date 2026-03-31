NEW DELHI, March 31 — In India’s capital, Hindu “bhajan clubbing” is electrifying nightlife, with revellers dancing to traditional devotional songs reimagined through guitars and pounding drumbeats, transforming public venues into spiritual hangouts.

ChaiLeela, a cafe in the suburb of Noida, crackled with energy as devotees swayed to rhythmic riffs soaring into crescendos in songs praising the deity Krishna.

“I felt energised and alive,” said Himanshu Gupta, a 30-year-old IT professional and regular attendee of the song nights.

Artists dance to Hindu spiritual songs called 'Bhajans' during the Sanatan Journey devotional music festival at the iconic Purana Qila in New Delhi on March 1, 2026. — AFP pic

Bhajans — devotional songs with ancient roots in Hinduism — have long been used as a spiritual bridge between the individual and the divine.

But “bhajan clubbing” represents a modern twist that is gaining traction in New Delhi, which hosted at least five major devotional concerts in March alone, drawing tens of thousands.

One open-air event this month — at the grounds of the 16th-century Purana Qila fort — drew about 7,000 devotees, with the atmosphere resembling a rave more than a religious gathering.

“It provides an opportunity for our youth to connect with devotion and spirituality,” said Aishwarya Gupta, 31, a nuclear physicist attending the concert, her face dotted with both paint and religious marks. “It feels great to be here.”

Musicians performed devotional hits backed by guitars and drums as crowds danced in a near-trance.

Artists Agam Aggarwal (R) and Aarti Khetarpal perform to Hindu spiritual songs called 'Bhajans' during the Sanatan Journey devotional music festival at the iconic Purana Qila in New Delhi on March 1, 2026. — AFP pic

“It is a calming feeling,” said Kumar Shubham, a 27-year-old doctor and fitness influencer, who said the events also instilled “pride” in Indians.

“When we see today’s youth, they seem more interested in things other than religious matters,” said businessman Jay Ahuja, 28. “But this... shows them the right path... it’s a good way to connect with God.”

‘Spirituality, not spirits’

The phenomenon reflects a broader revival of public expressions of Hindu identity in India, alongside the growing political and cultural influence of Hindu populist narratives.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has backed the trend, noting that bhajan traditions had been the “soul of Indian culture for centuries”.

The 75-year-old Hindu nationalist leader has praised how bhajan clubbing “incorporated the spirit of devotion into the youth’s experiences and lifestyles”, speaking in his weekly radio broadcast in January.

Revellers enjoy Hindu spiritual songs called 'Bhajans' during the Sanatan Journey devotional music festival at the iconic Purana Qila in New Delhi on March 1, 2026. — AFP pic

When tens of thousands packed Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium for a devotional show this month — with electric guitars and drum beats projected by giant speakers — it was introduced by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, a member of Modi’s party.

Nikunj Gupta, 26, who organised the devotional music festival at Purana Qila, said that “spirituality is necessary to unite the next generation”.

He said such events offered young people a festive atmosphere without the alcohol commonly associated with concerts in Delhi, which some conservative Hindus frown upon.

“It gives them a medium to explore a different activity, rather than going to a regular club where they have to consume alcohol with friends,” he said.

“We want the youth to be high on spirituality, not spirits.”

A reveller immersed in Hindu spiritual songs called 'Bhajans' takes part in the Sanatan Journey devotional music festival at the iconic Purana Qila in New Delhi on March 1, 2026. — AFP pic

The movement is also spreading beyond India. In neighbouring Hindu-majority Nepal, more than 3,000 people attended a bhajan club night in February.

“We wanted to raise the interests of youths in bhajans — the essence of the music remains the same, but we deliver it in a bit more modern style,” the night’s co-founder, Abhishek Adhikari, 28, told AFP.

“It is for anyone who wants to begin their spiritual journey... People really enjoy it — and it is growing popular.”

In India, fashion figure Ratnadeep Lal compared the shows to flashy international concerts.

“I have attended many international concerts, such as Shakira,” he said. “This kind of initiative in India, which uses devotional music to teach and connect with the next generation, is very good.” — AFP