ALOR SETAR, March 30 — The hot weather phenomenon that is currently hitting Kedah is a boon to Harumanis mango farmers as it is one of the main factors in the production of sweeter and higher quality fruit this season.

Kedah Agriculture, Plantation and Transport Committee chairman, Dzowahir Ab Ghani, said the state is one of the most suitable areas for planting Harumanis because the hot weather helps produce sweeter fruit.

“The sweetness of this Harumanis fruit from Kedah, Harumanis D’Aman, has indeed been recognised by many. That is why the demand is so high that it is not enough. Currently, there are only 150,000 Harumanis trees, which is why we are aiming to plant 100,000 trees a year.

“If this plan is successful within five years, we will be able to plant 500,000 Harumanis trees. When the fruit yield increases, we can meet demand from both domestic and international markets,” he told reporters at the Fiesta Mempelam Harumanis D’Aman Kedah 2026 press conference here, today.

He said the public is invited to attend the festival which will be held from April 30 to May 3 in Tok Keling, Alor Setar, where visitors can learn and get information related to Harumanis plants from entrepreneurs and the Agriculture Department.

Meanwhile, Harumanis D’Aman entrepreneur, Datuk Mohd Yusof Ismail, said he welcomed the state government’s efforts to increase Harumanis plants in Kedah because currently the supply of the fruit is not sufficient to be marketed abroad.

“Right now in Kedah there are only 150,000 trees. It cannot meet the market, which is why the price can reach RM50 per kilogramme and above due to high demand. This year, thankfully the fruit is ripe because in the early stages of flowering the weather was beautiful with temperatures between 35 and 36°C, but it is still not enough,” he said.

In another development, when asked if this hot weather was also affecting other crops in Kedah, Dzowahir said that the temperatures, which can reach up to 40°C, are clearly affecting the rice crop, and many complaints have been received from rice farmers.

“We are studying and looking at suitable areas to build tube wells. We want to ensure that rice farmers get water supply for their rice crops. Many areas have cracked due to lack of water, but this matter is beyond our control.

“That is why the state government took the initial step of digging tube wells. This is among the short-term efforts being implemented, but we are asking the central government to thoroughly study how to deal with the continued hot weather in the future,” he said. — Bernama