KUALA LUMPUR, June 8 — Pos Malaysia Berhad has launched a special stamp issue in conjunction with the Visit Malaysia 2026 campaign, highlighting the country’s cultural diversity and iconic destinations.

The postal operator announced the release in a statement today, citing information from Pos Malaysia’s Group Communications department.

Fiona Liao, Group Chief Marketing Officer of Pos Malaysia, said, “This special stamp issue is more than a collectible — it is a meaningful way for us to share Malaysia’s story with the world,” adding that each design reflects the nation’s heritage, culture and unique experiences.

The stamp collection was launched at Pejabat Pos Besar Lama, Bangunan Sultan Abdul Samad by Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing, in the presence of invited guests, partners and media.

Pos Malaysia said the VM2026 stamp series features recognisable landmarks and cultural icons from every state, including Gua Kelam in Perlis, Langkawi Island in Kedah, Penang Hill, Wau Bulan from Kelantan, the Terengganu State Museum, Cameron Highlands in Pahang and the Leaning Tower of Teluk Intan in Perak.

Pos Malaysia Berhad has launched a special stamp issue in conjunction with the Visit Malaysia 2026 campaign, highlighting the country’s cultural diversity and iconic destinations. — Pictures courtesy of Pos Malaysia

The designs also include Bangunan Sultan Abdul Samad and the Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur, Bukit Melawati in Selangor, the Old Palace of Seri Menanti in Negeri Sembilan, A’ Famosa in Melaka, Sultan Abu Bakar Mosque in Johor, the Sarawak State Legislative Assembly and Rhinoceros Hornbill, as well as the Sigah and Proboscis Monkey from Sabah.

Pos Malaysia said the collection showcases Malaysia’s blend of heritage, culture and natural beauty while reinforcing the VM2026 message of unity and diversity.

The stamp issue incorporates die‑cut elements, heart‑shaped perforations on the miniature sheet and spot UV finishing to highlight key design features.

The miniature sheet features Wira and Manja, the VM2026 mascots inspired by the Malayan Sun Bear, which symbolises Malaysia’s biodiversity and conservation efforts.

Pos Malaysia said the collection showcases Malaysia’s blend of heritage, culture and natural beauty while reinforcing the VM2026 message of unity and diversity. — Pictures courtesy of Pos Malaysia

The complete folder set is priced at RM62.60 and includes two se‑tenant stamp sets, a miniature sheet, First Day Covers, postcards and an official commemorative folder.

Two postcard designs priced at RM2.50 each are also available as part of the VM2026 issue.

Pos Malaysia said customers may also obtain a special VM2026 stamp at 13 General Post Offices nationwide and Pejabat Pos Kangar in Perlis throughout the campaign period.

Pos Malaysia said customers may also obtain a special VM2026 stamp at 13 General Post Offices nationwide and Pejabat Pos Kangar in Perlis throughout the campaign period. — Pictures courtesy of Pos Malaysia

The activation allows visitors to collect the stamp for use on stamp passports, postcards and journals as a keepsake of their travels.

All products are available from today at 90 Philatelic Bureaus, selected post offices and the Pos Malaysia online store while stocks last.

Pos Malaysia said the VM2026 campaign aims to position Malaysia as an inclusive and culturally rich destination for global travellers.

The company said the stamp release continues its tradition of telling Malaysia’s story through philately and strengthening connections across borders.

* This article has been updated at Pos Malaysia's request to attribute the quote to Fiona Liao.