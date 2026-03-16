KUALA KANGSAR, March 16 — The use of recycled materials such as used beverage cans, alongside natural materials like bamboo and rattan, has emerged as a key feature for the first time in the Kuala Kangsar Panjut Festival 2026 competition.

The royal town of Kuala Kangsar, which is synonymous with the lighting of thousands of panjut lamps ahead of Aidilfitri, is now bustling with activity as eight government agencies, one non-governmental organisation and more than 13 villages take part in the event.

Perak Economic Planning Unit (EPU) director Halizah Sipun, who is also one of the competition judges, said creativity is among the key judging criteria, including how participants translate iconic structures into panjut designs and demonstrate teamwork throughout the project.

“In terms of materials, we encourage the use of local, recycled or natural materials such as bamboo and rattan. I also noticed that some participants are using recycled beverage cans, which is something we highly encourage,” she said.

She told reporters this after inspecting and evaluating several panjut displays by participating agencies, including the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department, Kuala Kangsar District Office of the

Based on observations, Halizah estimated that recycled materials accounted for around 25 to 35 per cent of the materials used in the construction of the panjut structures.

The use of recycled materials such as used beverage cans, alongside natural materials like bamboo and rattan, has emerged as a key feature for the first time in the Kuala Kangsar Panjut Festival 2026 competition. — Bernama pic

Meanwhile, Kuala Kangsar Municipal Council president Dr Sakduddin Zamli said the programme was implemented with an allocation of RM100,000 from the state government, channelled through the Village Community Management Council to support the participation of villages and agencies.

“The allocation is used to assist with preparations for building the panjut structures, including purchasing materials such as bamboo, lamps and fuel to light the panjut.

“Part of the funding is also used for judging purposes and other expenses, including fuel costs, which are currently quite high. One panjut structure can require up to 100 litres of fuel,” he said.

Kampung Sayong Hulu chairman Affandi Aziz, 39, said the competition has strengthened cooperation among villagers, with about 15 to 20 residents involved in building the panjut over a period of two to three weeks.

“Alhamdulillah, through this programme our community has become closer and more cooperative.

“The process of gathering raw materials from the forest was also challenging, especially while residents are fasting. However, the spirit of teamwork remained strong, with preparations carried out during the day and continued after the tarawih prayers until the project was completed,” he said.

Earlier, Perak Tourism, Industry, Investment and Corridor Development Committee chairman Loh Sze Yee said that the competition is divided into two categories, namely agencies and the Village Development and Security Committee.

He said the official results of the competition will be announced Monday at Persisiran Sayong.

The champion will receive RM5,000, followed by RM4,000 for second place and RM3,000 for third place, while consolation prizes of RM500 will also be awarded. — Bernama