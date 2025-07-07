KUALA LUMPUR, July 7 — PolicyStreet is turning a yearly chore into a digital convenience by offering instant cashback and fully online car insurance renewals.

Its Cash Kembali campaign, launching nationwide today, gives RM100 in Touch ’n Go eWallet credit for every eligible renewal.

The process is fully digital, with personalised quotes, policy add-ons, and payment options available in just a few clicks.

There is no minimum spend required, and users receive their RM100 via email within 30 days of completing the transaction.

“It’s easy to forget that car insurance is one of the biggest yearly expenses for most Malaysians.

“We wanted to flip that expectation and turn a yearly expense into an instant reward. You get protected and get paid,” said Yen Ming Lee, co-founder and Group Chief Executive Officer of PolicyStreet.

PolicyStreet’s ‘Cash Kembali’ campaign rewards you for renewing your car insurance.

Customers can also stack additional promo codes for up to RM35 more in discounts, especially during end-of-month periods.

PolicyStreet supports payment flexibility through credit card instalments and BNPL options such as Atome and SPayLater.

Drivers with multiple vehicles can get cashback for each car, effectively increasing their rewards with every policy bought.

The company says more digital features and savings tools are coming soon as it looks to simplify insurance further.