HOLLYWOOD, March 3 — After a long season of red carpet events, Hollywood’s top stars brought their best fashion yet to the Oscars on Sunday.

While some A-listers matched their looks to their roles (hello, cast of Wicked), others went for classic old school Hollywood glamour.

Here is a glimpse at some of the red carpet looks at the Dolby Theatre:

‘Wicked’ fashion

The land of Oz is full of dramatic fashion statements in Wicked, and the film’s stars delivered a few more on Sunday.

Ariana Grande has worn an array of Glinda-coded pink gowns since kicking off a long press tour for the hit musical and then for awards season.

Ariana Grande. — AFP pic

But the nominee for best supporting actress saved the best for last, floating down the red carpet in a sculptural pale Schiaparelli peplum gown.

The strapless bodice flounced at the waist and laced up the back. The dress then cascaded to the floor in a glimmering cloud of tulle.

Co-star Cynthia Erivo, a nominee for best actress, went for her Elphaba moment in a majestic dark green velvet Louis Vuitton gown with a high pointed collar, a wide neckline, a full skirt and her signature long nails.

Cynthia Erivo. — AFP pic

Jeff Goldblum — who plays the Wizard — wore a cream double breasted Prada jacket, dark pants, floral shirt and a purple floral brooch.

Pristine white

For mere mortals, wearing white is a challenge. For Hollywood stars, it screams old-school glamour.

Elle Fanning (A Complete Unknown) wore a lacy white Givenchy gown with a prominent black bow at the waist — and a vintage Cartier diamond necklace. Her blonde tresses were swept into a sleek up-do.

Elle Fanning. — AFP pic

Lupita Nyong’o, who voiced Roz in the animated feature The Wild Robot, rocked a white Chanel gown with pearl-encrusted straps, a silvery bodice overlay and a sweet bow at the waist.

And Penelope Cruz looked like an ethereal goddess in a white Chanel gown with shiny brooches down the front.

Glitter

The red carpet sparkled with glittering confections.

Demi Moore may not have won the best actress Oscar for her gripping turn in body horror flick The Substance, but she was dressed for the moment, wearing a body-skimming silver Armani gown with a plunging neckline and full train.

Demi Moore. — AFP pic

Selena Gomez, who co-stars in narco musical thriller Emilia Perez, wowed fashionistas in a fully beaded metallic rose Ralph Lauren column gown, her hair in a neat bob.

Selena Gomez. — AFP pic

And past best actress winner Emma Stone shimmered in a sequined nude Louis Vuitton gown, her pixie cut slicked back.

Royalty

Amid a flurry of nude, shimmering gowns, a few stars stood out for wearing bold hues fit for royalty.

Zoe Saldana, who won the best supporting actress Oscar for her work in Emilia Perez, reigned supreme in a burgundy tiered Saint Laurent bubble gown with sheer black opera gloves.

Zoe Saldana. — AFP pic

And Colman Domingo, who often wins the red carpet for Hollywood’s men, wore a custom Valentino belted red jacket with black lapels and a sparkling brooch over black trousers. — AFP