KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 1 — Podcasts are becoming a staple of the Malaysian entertainment landscape, captivating listeners with diverse content and establishing themselves as a lasting trend.

Though still fresh in the scene, many shows have gained popularity, each making its mark with unique topics such as lifestyle, pop culture and horror.

Here are some of the top podcasts in Malaysia that are worth checking out.

‘Mamak Sessions’ blends light-hearted moments with discussions on important issues. — Picture via YouTube/JinnyboyTV Hangouts

Mamak Sessions

Apple Podcast: 4.2 rating

Spotify: 4.8 rating

YouTube: Approximately 115,000 subscribers

Hosted by Jin Lim, also known as Jinnyboy, “Mamak Sessions” offers a blend of light-hearted moments and deeper discussions on relevant issues.

Each episode explores everyday topics, such as overcoming health challenges, personal insecurities and the housing dilemma.

With guests from various fields, Jin brings fresh perspectives, making “Mamak Sessions” a relatable and engaging listen for Malaysians and beyond.

Having been active since 2019, it currently has over 146 episodes.

‘You Might Wanna Sit Down’ targets young adults and has gained an international following. — Picture via YouTube/The Takeaway Table

You Might Wanna Sit Down For This

Apple Podcast: 5.0 rating

Spotify: 4.9 rating

YouTube: Approximately 40,400 subscribers

“You Might Wanna Sit Down For This” is arguably one of Malaysia’s most unhinged, entertaining and often educational podcast, hosted by YouTube veterans Ming Han and Ming Yue.

With episodes typically running over half an hour, the duo delves into a range of topics, including influencer lifestyles, starting on YouTube, social media challenges and building a modern entertainment business.

Aimed at young adults, the podcast has gained a loyal following not just locally, but also in Australia and America.

Head Over Heels

Apple Podcast: 4.9 rating

Spotify: 4.9 rating

YouTube: Approximately 1,100 subscribers

Hosted by Maggy Wang, “Head Over Heels” is a personal journal podcast that delves into the experiences of modern Asian women.

It offers a safe space for candid conversations about life’s challenges and breaking societal stigmas.

The topics are diverse, ranging from raising child stars to navigating health struggles.

The latest episode, ‘I’m HPV Positive, Now What?’, featuring leading gynaecologist and cancer specialist Dr Prof Woo Yin Ling, sparked meaningful conversations.

Expect moments of laughter, reflective pauses and perhaps even a few tears.

One thing’s for certain, you’ll be deeply moved and won’t want to stop listening.

Malam Seram

Apple Podcast: 4.6 rating

Spotify: 4.9 rating

YouTube: Approximately 338,000 subscribers

For horror enthusiasts, “Malam Seram” (Fright Night) offers an excellent way to explore suspense and the supernatural with gripping tales of mystery and terror.

The podcast features a chilling mix of horror stories and real-life encounters shared by listeners from around the world.

The show also includes a live segment, “Malam Seram Live”, where fans can call in and share their own eerie experiences.

Hosted by KC Champion, a veteran broadcaster with over 11 years of experience producing a top-rated radio horror show, “Malam Seram” guarantees a spine-tingling experience.

Hosted by Amelia Henderson, ‘Studio Sembang’ gives an inside look at the lives of celebrities and industry insiders. — Picture via YouTube/ATHQ Media

Studio Sembang

Apple Podcast: 4.7 rating

Spotify: 4.8 rating

YouTube: Approximately 105,000 subscribers

“Studio Sembang” is a dynamic podcast hosted by Malaysian actress Amelia Henderson, offering listeners an exclusive glimpse into the lives of celebrities and industry insiders.

Produced by Amelia, along with her brother Alex and collaborators Euwyn Tan, Kevin Tay, Benedict Tan and Sunlee Khan, the show features a special WhatsApp line that allows listeners to interact and ask questions during live episodes.

Aimed at bridging the gap between celebrities and their fans, “Studio Sembang” fosters deeper connections and understanding within the entertainment industry.

All of these podcasts are available on Spotify, YouTube and Apple Podcasts.

As 2025 approaches, these are some of the best podcasts you won’t want to miss.