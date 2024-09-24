KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 24 — DC Handal has upgraded its EV charging location at Johor Premium Outlets (JPO) in Kulai with an Autel MaxiCharger DC HiPower solution. It offers a total output of 400kW across 8 charging bays.

With the latest EV charger upgrade, JPO is currently Malaysia’s largest ultra-fast EV charging hub with a combined output of 600kW and 12 DC charge points.

South-east Asia’s first 400kW Autel HiPower DC Charging site with 8 charging bays

Located in front of the centre entrance (near the food court and Godiva) of JPO, there are four units of Autel MaxiCharger DC HiPower Air Dispenser terminals with two CCS2 nozzles each. The terminals are connected to a MaxiCharger DC HiPower Power Cabinet which is installed next to the existing Kempower DC Charger cabinet. It is said that this is the first Autel HiPower DC Charging site deployed in South-east Asia.

The Autel’s MaxiCharger DC HiPower Power Cabinet supports up to 640kW but DC Handal has configured it deliver a total output of 400kW which is then shared dynamically to 8 individual nozzles. Similar to Kempower’s Dynamic Power Sharing solution, the charger can allocate charging capacity based on demand to ensure efficient distribution of available charging capacity.

We managed to get 160kW of DC Charging while three other EVs were plugged in. Similar to other DC Handal EV Charging sites, the chargers here are priced at RM1.50 per kWh and you can pay by simply tapping the card terminal which accepts credit card, debit card, Apply Pay, Samsung Pay and Google Pay. Alternatively, you can also activate these chargers via ChargEV and JomCharge app.

Based on what is displayed on the 15.6″ screen, the individual Autel DC satellite terminals are configured to push a maximum of 250kW per nozzle.

200kW Kempower DC Charger with 4 charging bays

Besides the Autel DC Chargers, there’s also a 200kW Kempower DC Charger with four satellite terminals equipped with a CCS2 nozzle each. These chargers are also priced at RM1.50 per kWh and the charging bays are now covered as pictured above.

With a total of 12x DC Charge Points, this is currently the biggest ultra-fast DC Charging Hub in the country. Activating these chargers is fairly easy as you don’t need to use any apps or worry about poor mobile reception. The ability to use payment cards makes EV charging activation as easy as paying for petrol at the pump.

Four-hour limit for EV Charging car park at JPO. — SoyaCincau pic

Four-hour limit for EV Charging car park

Do note that JPO has set a 4-hour limit for this EV Charging “Car Park”. If you leave your vehicle parked beyond 4 hours, the management will reserve the right to clamp the vehicle and a fee of RM100 will be imposed to remove the clamp. As a form of courtesy, it is advisable to move your car once charging is completed especially when the EV charging location is busy.

For those who are not in a hurry, DC Handal has also deployed two 22kW Autel AC Charge Points which are priced at RM0.90 per kWh. For this type of destination, it would make more sense to deploy more AC charge points as visitors tend to spend a few hours at JPO.

It is worth noting that DC Handal has deployed a total of 14x DC Charge Points at Bangsar South, however, they are scattered across different areas. On top of that, the DC chargers for that location vary from as low as 30kW to 200kW that’s shared dynamically with 6x CCS2 nozzles. — SoyaCincau