OSLO, April 21 — A Norwegian study, published in the journal Neurology, claims that mentally stimulating work may act as a bulwark against memory and thinking disorders later in life.

The authors of this research came to this conclusion after studying the career paths of 7,000 people in Norway. They sought to determine the extent to which the participants were cognitively stimulated by the different jobs they held during their careers.

To do this, the research team analysed the tasks the participants performed in the course of their work, before dividing them into four groups according to the degree of cognitive stimulation they experienced in their working lives. It turns out that teaching is one of the most cognitively demanding sectors of activity, unlike janitorial work.

Participants were asked to perform memory and logical reasoning tests when they reached the age of 70. It was found that 42% of volunteers whose work did not stimulate them intellectually developed mild cognitive impairment. This figure fell to 27% for those whose work was more cognitively demanding.

Advertisement

After taking into account various factors (age, gender, salary, etc.), the researchers found that individuals with the least rewarding jobs ran a 66% higher risk of developing cognitive disorders than those who performed more complex professional tasks. “These results indicate that [...] doing work that challenges your brain during your career play[s] a crucial role in lowering the risk of cognitive impairment later in life,” said study co-author, Trine Holt Edwin, quoted in a news release.

Nevertheless, it is important to note that this study has certain methodological limitations, and it does not prove that working in a stimulating occupation prevents the onset of mild cognitive impairment. However, it does raise important questions about how our working lives influence our long-term cognitive health. With this in mind, employees would do well to engage in “job crafting,” i.e. adapting the characteristics of their job to better align with personal needs, goals, and skills. — ETX Studio