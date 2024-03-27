NEW YORK, March 27 — Whether you’re a sports enthusiast or simply looking for new ways to get moving out in the fresh air, spring offers a multitude of opportunities to revitalise your body and mind. From rucking to pickleball to YogiWalkie, here are three sporting activities that stand out for their simplicity, and their benefits for health and well-being.

Rucking

Rucking involves walking outdoors with a weighted rucksack for around 30 minutes. The weight of the knapsack helps to build muscle throughout the body. Whether it’s your legs, back, shoulders or feet, every muscle in your body is involved. This discipline, originally practiced by the military, is a good way to burn fat, if you plan to cover a sufficient distance to expend your energy. As for the mind, walking is an opportunity not only to get outdoors and enjoy nature, but also to reduce the stress of everyday life and recharge your batteries. According to scientific research, walking at least 2,300 steps a day reduces the risk of death from cardiovascular disease. By adding a weight to the backpack, the effort of walking is more sustained and the intensity goes up a notch.

Pickleball

Halfway between tennis and badminton, pickleball is a popular sport in the United States, particularly among older people. Regular practice of this racket sport has numerous mental and physical health benefits. It has been shown to improve cardiovascular health, endurance and respiratory capacity, as suggested last year by US research. It is also said to be a good physical activity to improve mental well-being, according to the Apple Heart and Movement Study, conducted by the tech giant in collaboration with Brigham and Women’s Hospital and the American Heart Association in 2023. In the USA, this sport is very popular because of its accessibility. In fact, it requires no particular level of physical condition or skill.

YogiWalkie

YogiWalkie is an activity that combines yoga and walking or hiking. Gentle and soothing, this discipline is ideal for those looking for an alternative to overly intense cardio workouts. All you have to do is walk, work on your breathing and incorporate some yoga poses.

This discipline has many benefits. Yoga improves balance, develops flexibility and gently strengthens, sculpts and tones the body. It’s also a good exercise for reducing stress, relieving anxiety and improving mood. In fact, a Spanish study published in 2023 found that that yoga helps reduce symptoms of depression. As for outdoor walking, it helps to clear the mind, lose weight and stimulate blood circulation, all while strengthening the cardiovascular system. — ETX Studio