KUALA LUMPUR, March 6 — Malaysian designers recently came together for a fashion showcase at popular dining establishment Maristar, located at The Starhill.

The event highlighted designs from members of the Malaysian Official Designers’ Association (MODA), as well as dragon and lion dance performances.

Local brands Tangoo, Key Ng and P’Lo provided visual treats for the evening, highlighting various key pieces from their latest collections.

Founded by Eric Yeong and Moses Law, Tangoo is known for its design aesthetic influenced by the dramatic tango dance.

The brand showcased colourful pieces from its Lunar New Year and ‘Spring Blooms’ collections which stood out with chinoiserie elements and eye-catching headgear.

A dragon dance performance set the tone for the evening. — Picture courtesy of The Marini’s Group

Key Ng also set a striking tone with pieces from his latest collection Touch Red, which marries contemporary design with timeless elegance.

Known for his detailed and well-structured suits, the men’s and women’s outfits highlighted Ng's aesthetic vision centred around red, blue, black, white and silver.

Lastly, outfits from P’Lo by Nancy Jullok featured oriental and Borneo-inspired details.

Maristar’s Fashionista is a monthly fashion event which provides a platform for fashion brands to showcase their latest collections.

In attendance at the event were The Marini's Group owners Cavaliere Modesto Marini and Elizabeth Marini.

“ Lunar New Year is a time of celebration and harmony and also a showcase of cultural heritage. The Marini’s Group is excited to be able to share all of that with its guests and friends,” said Modesto.