KUALA LUMPUR, October 20 — Television channel Awesome TV is claiming unfair treatment by digital terrestrial television (DTT) provider MYTV Broadcasting Sdn Bhd.

This is after MYTV in a statement on Facebook, announced that they will be suspending the broadcast of Awesome TV channel on their platform this November 2 due to commercial issues involving access fee payments.

Following the statement, Awesome TV via its Facebook claimed that they were treated unfairly by the DTT provider, saying that they had to pay more compared to other startup television stations on the platform.

Advertisement

“This is because Awesome TV had to pay higher fees for 30 months of using the platform while other startup television stations on the platform are paying the same amount but for 60 months.

“Comparing those rates, Awesome TV is paying more than what should be charged for a startup television station,” Awesome TV wrote in its statement.

The channel said based on what it paid, they should’ve been allowed to broadcast until August 2025.

Advertisement

They added that the charges implemented by MYTV was “not worth it” due to the platform’s lack of audience compared to satellite television platforms.

Awesome TV officially began broadcasting on August 1, 2020 offering local and international content.

The channel is still available on Astro.