Colombian woman 'suffers from heart attack' after grinding up with strippers sent to perform at her retirement home. — Screen capture from Instagram/ nadiacartagena_

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 11 — An elderly woman ended up needing medical attention after dancing suggestively with three half-naked men at a party held at a retirement home in Columbia.

The incident came to light after a video was posted by Instagram user Nadia Cartagena which showed a woman in a leather thong and boots twerking up against some men at the Una Mano Amiga Foundation El Prado in Cartagena, Daily Mail reported.

The residents were also fed with food, including one elderly woman who was fed some cake that featured a penis-shaped pastry on top before she was “fake choked” with handcuffs.

When the strippers continued to perform for another elderly woman, she started grabbing her chest before falling over.

An ambulance was then summoned to attend to the woman.

Instagram users slammed Cartagena for organising the event at a retirement home.

However, Cartagena said the event was staged to get the attention of the local mayor’s office.

She reportedly said she organised the event to raise awareness about the ‘poverty and abandonment’ elderly adults are facing.

“The purpose of the video is to call for this problem to be seen and to call on the district authorities to keep an eye on these people,” she said, adding that approval was obtained from the home and nothing was done against anyone’s will.