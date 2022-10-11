GENEVA, Oct 11 ― Throughout the world, mental health is deteriorating in a host of populations, as shown by several studies in recent years. Are anxiety and mental health disorders linked to the times we live in or are they more apparent now due to more awareness and better comprehension of the issues?

The invasion of Ukraine, the pandemic, anxiety about climate change, ... Given the major news stories of the past few years, it may come as no surprise that mental health disorders are on the rise. In March of this year, the World Health Organisation (WHO) outlined that “global prevalence of anxiety and depression increased by a massive 25 per cent” during the first year of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Are mental health disorders unique to the 2020s? “From the moment there are humans, the question of mental health arises,” explains Quentin Gicquel, a resident in public health in France. The term “mental health” emerged in the middle of the 20th century. In the United States, the National Mental Health Act came into force in 1946. The objective was to improve the treatment and diagnosis of mental illnesses, as well as to provide support for veterans.

In Europe, the WHO created a Mental Health Unit in 1949. A report published by the organization in 1962 already aimed to raise awareness about mental health issues of young adults. “Mental hygiene is important in industry since at least one quarter of all absences from work are due to mental disorder of some kind, usually neurotic.,” the report states.

Meanwhile the mental health of children has also been put into the spotlight. Specialists suggest that parents take a flexible approach in order to facilitate positive psychological development. Recommendations include not being too strict about mealtimes and physical activity. When it comes to toddlers, it's important for parents to maintain a loving relationship.

A topic that is still taboo

Public services have been dealing with the issue for more than 50 years, but until recently, the realm of mental health was relatively little understood by the general public. For Quentin Gicquel, president of the Imhotep association, which works to improve communication around health, “the term 'mental health' remains overly linked to psychiatric pathologies.” Indeed in many cultures, taboos and stigma regarding mental health remain, presenting specific challenges.

One area where some progress is made and the issue is increasingly being discussed in public discourse is sport, with some prominent athletes becoming the standard-bearers of this fight. In 2021, the US gymnast Simone Biles declared her withdrawal from the Olympic Games in Tokyo, telling the world that she had to focus on her mental health. More recently, US swimmer Michael Phelps addressed the depression and anxiety he battles “almost every day” at an event in France dedicated to the future of sport.

And it is in this realm that Quentin Gicquel, along with the association Imothep, hopes to take advantage of the upcoming Olympic Games set to take place in Paris in 2024 to open up the dialogue around mental health, including well-being. Because, according to him, freeing up speech around this topic is key to treating these disorders, and for that each person needs to have access to the resources that will get them out of their bad patch. ― ETX Studio