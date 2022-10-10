Contrary to popular belief, when you separate an egg, you don't need to pass the yolk from one shell to the other. — Picture By Devan Manuel

PARIS, Oct 10 — Power cuts, rationing or sky-high energy prices? Who knows what this winter will hold. Cooking without power may sound apocalyptic, but there are plenty of ways to get creative in the kitchen, all while keeping electricity use to a minimum. But if you’re keen to give it a try, there are some basic food hygiene rules you should keep in mind.

When separating an egg, don’t pass the yolk from one shell to the other

As a child, we often learn to separate an egg by cracking it on the edge of a bowl and then pouring in the egg white, holding back the yolk and transferring it from one shell to the other several times. However common it may be, this technique isn’t very hygienic. If one of the shells is contaminated with salmonella, for example, the risk of the yolk becoming contaminated too can be heightened. It is better to break the egg and then remove the yolk with a tablespoon. And, if you’re preparing a raw dish, it’s important to use an extra-fresh egg to minimize the risk of infection.

Freezing doesn’t kill bacteria

At the height of the pandemic, makers of hand sanitizer had a field day reminding us that these gels were the only truly antibacterial solution. Often, they used the example of freezing, which feeds a deep-rooted idea that cold temperatures destroy microbes. Disinfectant brand Sanytol, for example, reminds us that freezing only puts bacteria to sleep and prevents their growth. Freezing does not destroy them.

However, it can help protect us from parasites potentially present in raw fish. According to the recommendations of France’s Ministry of Agriculture, fish of wild origin should be frozen for at least seven days if it is intended for raw consumption. This seeks to prevent poisoning by anisakis, a parasite living in the digestive tract of fish and marine mammals, which can lead to a parasitic disease in humans (anisakiasis) following the consumption of sushi, for example.

Dish cloths, sponges and towels should be changed more often than you think...

One good habit to get into when preparing raw dishes, is the thorough cleaning of surfaces and the use of spotless utensils. And once you’ve got everything clean, it’s important to change the sponges! According to France’s consumer safety commission, a sponge is considered dirty after two days of use. After this time, it can be home to some 50 billion bacteria per square centimetre. In 2017, a study published in the journal Nature reported that there were more bacteria in the kitchen than in the bathroom because of sponges. Ideally, one sponge should be dedicated to each household task, i.e., one for cleaning the counter-top, another for washing dishes, etc... Otherwise, the consumer safety commission recommends disinfecting the sponge with white vinegar and wringing it out carefully. Above all, don’t keep sponges on a stand that retains water.

Don’t forget to change your dish towels regularly, too. In 2018, scientists from the University of Mauritius showed that after one month of use, a dish towel could contain coliforms in 36.7 per cent of cases, including the famous Escherichia Coli bacteria that sometimes causes food recalls when it infects food products at the time of manufacture or packaging. In 14.3 per cent of cases, the researchers even identified staphylococcus aureus, responsible for food poisoning. — ETX Studio