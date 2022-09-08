Steve Jobs’ daughter, model Eve Jobs recently poked fun at the new iPhone 14’s lack of innovation. — Screencapture via Instagram @evejobs and @theapplehub

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 8 — Steve Job’s daughter isn’t impressed with the new iPhone.

In a recent Instagram story, model Eve Jobs threw a jab at the newly announced iPhone 14.

The post was a meme in reference to the belief that newer iPhone models are not much of an improvement from their predecessors.

Many online commenters agreed with Job’s statement, claiming that the specs between the iPhone 13 and 14 are the same.

The 24-year-old former equestrian, however, has not shown bad blood towards her late father’s creation in recent interviews.

In a Vanity Fair interview in August, Jobs found the iPhone as a “beautiful reminder for me every day”.

Announced yesterday during a product launch, the iPhone 14 is set to improve safety features and camera specifications.

The only change in design from the iPhone 13 is a noticeable camera hole punch on the front display, according to Apple.

The iPhone 14 will be available in Malaysia on September 16 starting from RM4,199 for the original model, RM4,699 for the 14 Plus, RM5,299 for the 14 Pro and RM5,799 for the 14 Pro Max.