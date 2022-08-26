Deputy Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Rosol Wahid (7th, left) waves the Jalur Gemilang during a National Day celebration with Down Syndrome children at D’Tandoor North Indian restaurant in Putrajaya, August 26, 2022. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 26 — The D’Tandoor North Indian restaurant chain is showing its appreciation to Malaysia by offering a 10 per cent discount at all its outlets, including overseas, to customers who fly or carry the Jalur Gemilang.

Its group managing director, Datuk Abdul Malik Abdullah said the promotion, which started early this month, will go on until Malaysia Day on September 16.

“We are aware that we earn a living in Malaysia and we receive our sustenance from this country and its people. We appreciate this and are grateful for the bounty that we get.

“We are introducing a concept where every customer who comes to any D’Tandoor outlet and brings the Malaysian flag along will get a 10 per cent discount,” he told the media after a National Day celebration with Down Syndrome children here today.

Also present was Deputy Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Rosol Wahid.

Abdul Malik said the initiative was implemented to instil the spirit of patriotism among Malaysians, especially the younger generation.

He added that at each of its eight branches in Malaysia and seven abroad would also be decorated with the Jalur Gemilang while patriotic songs would be played more frequently at all its outlets. — Bernama