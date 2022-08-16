The undergarment, allegedly from Harry’s notorious partying days, is on auction till the end of September.— File pic/ Reuters

PETALING JAYA, Aug 16 — Prince Harry’s underwear, allegedly from his infamous 2012 trip to Las Vegas, US, is now up for auction.

The woman behind the auction is former stripper Carrie Reichert, who claims that the Duke of Sussex had gifted the black undergarment to her during a wild party over a decade ago.

The auction for the royal memorabilia opened last Thursday (Aug 11) at Larry Flynt's Hustler Club in Las Vegas.

https://www.instagram.com/p/ChGeB_bl052/

According to TMZ, the current bid of US$250,000 (RM1.1mil) was made by a strip club owner named Dino, who plans to "create a shrine to Harry's undies” if he wins the auction.

The outlet added that online bidding will remain open till Sept 30, or when the auction hits US$1mil (RM4.46mil).

Carrie, who also goes by the name Carrie Royale, said the underwear was a reminder of a time when "Harry was the fun prince”.

"Harry has become such a bore, it’s a real shame,” Carrie’s representative told The Mirror.

"It’s a shame he’s all po-faced and serious these days.

"Even as a married dad of two, he should still let his hair down now and again - what’s left of it anyway.”

She added that she will also be auctioning the dress and swimsuit she wore then.

Before settling down into marriage with his wife Meghan Markle, Harry, 37, had a notorious reputation for being a party hound in his youth.

One of his more infamous trips was the one he made to Las Vegas in August 2012, where naked pictures of him surfaced in the media.

The pictures showed Harry, who was then 27, playing "strip billiards” at a party in his VIP suite at the Wynn hotel.

TMZ also reported that a portion of the auction’s proceeds will go towards Harry and Markle’s charity, Archewell.