Sunway-MAF Red Ribbon Media Award 2022 is set to honour outstanding journalism and creative content related to the goal of ending AIDS. — Pexels.com pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 12 — Malaysian AIDS Foundation (MAF) has announced the return of its Sunway-MAF Red Ribbon Media Award 2022 after a three-year hiatus.

Last held in 2018, the award ceremony aims to honour outstanding journalism and creative content related to the goal of ending AIDS.

The award also recognises the media’s crucial role in shaping public opinion about the AIDS epidemic and the plight of people living with HIV in Malaysia.

It honours excellence in three key areas namely; print media, broadcast media as well as web-based media.

The award is open to journalists, writers and producers who created HIV/AIDS-related media content between January 1, 2020 and June 1, 2022.

All works must have been published in Malaysia and all entrants must be Malaysian citizens or residents.

The winner in each category will be selected based on the ability to convey clear and accurate information about HIV and AIDS; the effort to address or challenge stigma constructively; the thoughtful use of sensitive, appropriate and inclusive language; as well as originality and creativity in execution.

Each winner will receive a RM3,000 cash prize, trophy and certificate of excellence as well as a scholarship for an HIV/AIDS field trip to an Asean country.

The awards will be presented at the SunwayMAF Red Ribbon Gala, MAF’s flagship Black-Tie fundraiser on October 28 at Sunway Resort in Petaling Jaya.

The deadline for submission is on September 10.

Entry forms can be downloaded over here.