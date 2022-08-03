PARIS, Aug 3 — Since the pandemic and its endless days spent around the home or away from crowded locations, simpler, retro pastimes are back in fashion.

While grandma trends like knitting and crocheting have been back in the spotlight for a while now, fishing trips and birdwatching are some of Gen Z’s new favourite activities.

Far from the clichés about young people whose only outings are to parties or nightclubs or who are glued to their screens, Gen Z is getting passionate about nature.

The trend appears to have really taken off in the United States, with an increase in young people sharing images from their afternoons spent “birdwatching“ (or’birding’) and “fishing“ on their social media accounts.

On TikTok, the respective hashtags are experiencing huge volume: 81 million posts tagged for the first and 65 billion for the second.

What’s new is that many of these enthusiasts are practicing these activities in the city as well as in the countryside.

Fishing, a hobby with diverse forms

In the world of social media, different types of fishing stand out. Traditional angling is obviously the most widespread, a perfect summer activity on the shore of a lake or on a boat.

Young people equipped with a fishing rod and hooks take pride in filming their biggest catches.

Even if fishing is often associated with nature and calm, it is now increasingly practiced in urban environments.

A growing number of Parisians find themselves on the banks of the Seine or the Canal Saint-Martin with rods and fishbait.

For these young fishers, the idea or keeping or eating the fish is totally out of the question; any catch is thrown back into the water right after being snagged.

The goal is to relax and reconnect with nature, something that many missed out on during lockdowns.

Another kind of fishing is also gaining in popularity, especially in city settings: magnet fishing in rivers. Magnet fishermen have a large community on social networks, the hashtag #magnetfishing counting more than 2.5 billion views.

It’s an activity that appeals to many because it’s impossible to know in advance what will be found, anything from bicycles to weapons of war and safes ... the finds are endless in variety.

In addition to being a real treasure hunt, this activity is also beneficial for nature, as it serves to remove much of the debris from waterways, with many of the finds being recovered and disposed of by the magnet fishers.

A great way to combine entertainment and ecology. And while many of its young fans fish in small groups of friends, others find it’s a way to be alone, a perfect activity for introverts.

Birdwatching, an activity within reach of everyone

In addition to fish, birds are also the new stars of social media. Hashtags related to birding and birdwatching are taking off in volume.

Young birders go around looking for the rarest birds.

And there is no need to go far or study the ornithological guides before starting.

In the city, many people go to parks and woods to enjoy the peace and quiet. The only equipment essential to birdwatching is patience.

Some enthusiasts go out with binoculars or a sketchbook, but to simplify the life of those who want to start, mobile applications have become a musthave for budding birders.

The Merlin app, which helps identify bird species, has doubled its user base since the pandemic.

Like fishing, bird watching is a hobby that can be done alone.

With various studies showing that reconnecting with nature is beneficial for dealing with the stress of daily life and all the social pressure that young people have been experiencing since the pandemic, it’s no surprise that after a surge in “grandma” activities, those associated with grandfathers’ vacations are also trending among Gen Z. — ETX Studio