KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 ― Ford Motor Company, together with its local distribution partner, Sime Darby Auto Connexion (SDAC), has unveiled the next-generation Ford Ranger for the Malaysian market.

The new Ford Ranger pickup truck will be offered in seven variants, including the XL, XLT, XLT Plus and WildTrak.

Pricing for the new Ranger line-up starts at RM108,888.

In addition, Ford said the much-anticipated high-performance Ranger Raptor is set to be launched for the local market in the fourth quarter of this year.

Ford Motor Company Asean and Asia Pacific Distributor Markets president Yukontorn Wisadkosin said the new generation Ranger will continue to revolutionise the pickup segment and widen its appeal in the market.

“The Ranger has been always been a trusted partner to small business owners, families, adventures, commercial fleets and so many more with more than 180 markets around the world.

“Malaysia is one of the key markets within Asia Pacific and we continue to see the growth of our products in the Malaysian market which currently stands at three per cent year-on-year,” she said during the launch of the next-generation Ford Ranger here today.

Meanwhile, SDAC managing director Turse Zuhair said SDAC will be introducing several new aftersales services to enhance the ownership experience.

“The trends towards pickups are growing in Malaysia, especially for the upwardly mobile and affluent who prefer sport utility vehicles.

“Now, gravitating to the Ranger, particularly the WildTrak, for its work capabilities, latest technologies and sedan interior, we are confident to fulfil the needs and open a broader range of customers,” he said. ― Bernama