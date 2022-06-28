Mrs Asia Supreme 2022 grand finale is set to take place at Avante Hotel in Petaling Jaya this October. — Picture courtesy of Mrs Malaysia Asia Supreme

KUALA LUMPUR, June 28 — Malaysia is set to host the grand finale of Mrs Asia Supreme pageant this October in a bid to further boost the tourism industry following the reopening of international borders.

The pageant is expected to host 50 beauty queens from across Asia, including Japan, Hong Kong, Macau, China, Taiwan, Thailand, Indonesia and Singapore at Avante Hotel in Petaling Jaya.

Themed “transforming women to be a new force”, the ninth Mrs Asia Supreme focuses on empowering women through a beauty pageant.

The pageant founder and organiser Wendy Dione said with the international borders reopening, they are now back in action.

“Mrs Japan Asia Supreme Grand Final will be held at Hilton Osaka Hotel on August 19 and Mrs Malaysia Asia Supreme Grand Final at DXN Cyberville on August 20.

“We will then select the top 10 champions of Mrs Malaysia and Mrs Japan to participate in our Grand Final Mrs Asia Supreme on October 21.” Dione said this year’s pageant is expected to be splendid since they already have received 20 confirmed participants from abroad.

“The world is a global network where we connect everyone together.

“Proudly, we did it and bring along international participants from Asia.

Dione said she hopes to transform every contestant to be bold, intelligent, and full of knowledge in presenting themselves at the pageant.

Earlier this year, Malaysia set the target of two million international tourist arrivals with over RM8.6 billion in tourism receipts for 2022, but has since revised the number to 4.5 million after it surpassed its target.