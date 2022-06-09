Available in other countries such as Nepal and Pakistan, Proton is finally offering its smaller 1.5L 3-cylinder TGDi engine for the X70 in the Malaysian market. ― SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 9 ― The Proton X70 is currently still Malaysia’s best-selling C-segment SUV and it has finally received a refresh for 2022. On the surface, it is quite hard to spot the changes from the previous Proton X70 2020, so here’s a quick rundown on the things you need to know about the updated locally-assembled SUV.

New 1.5L TGDi 3-cylinder engine option from the Proton X50

Available in other countries such as Nepal and Pakistan, Proton is finally offering its smaller 1.5L 3-cylinder TGDi engine for the X70 in the Malaysian market. This is the same engine that’s powering the top-spec Proton X50 which produces 177PS (175hp) and 255Nm of torque. As a comparison, the 1.8L 4-cylinder TGDi produces 184PS (181hp) and 300Nm of torque.

According to Proton, the 1.5L TGDi engine can hit its peak torque earlier at 1,500rpm versus the 1.8 TGDi at 1,750rpm. As a result, drivers can expect a 7 per cent reduction in fuel consumption in the urban cycle. The 1.5L TGDi engines are assembled at a new production line at Proton’s Tanjung Malim plant.

Despite running on 3-cylinders, the 1.5L TGDi engine is actually one of the most powerful in its class and it pushes merely 6 horsepower less than the 1.8L TGDi. It even puts other 1.5L turbo engines to shame including the BMW 218i Grand Coupe M Sport which pushes 138hp and 220Nm of torque. Comparing the kerb weight of the previous X70 2020 1.8 Standard (1,635kg) versus the new X70 2022 1.5 Standard (1,585kg), the smaller engine cuts down the weight by 50kg, which should further contribute to better fuel economy.

All X70 variants still come with a 7-speed wet Dual-Clutch Transmission that offers manual mode.

Same colour options as before

The Proton X70 2022 still retains the same 6 colour options which include Snow White, Armour Silver, Jet Grey, Ruby Red, Cinnamon Brown and Space Grey. The entry-level Standard 2WD is offered only in Snow White, Armour Silver and Jetgrey, while the Executive 2WD is only offered in Snow White, Jet Grey and Cinnamon Brown.

Interior options remain unchanged with the standard model getting black fabric seats while the Executive options get Black Leatherette. Meanwhile, the Premium models come with Brown Nappa Leather which offers lumbar 2-way adjustments and boss witch for the front passenger seat.

AWD option returns to the Proton X70 lineup

The Proton X70 AWD model was initially introduced in the fully-imported model back in 2018 but it was removed when Proton started offering its locally-assembled X70 in 2020. For buyers that want the all-wheel-drive option, it is now available as a 1.5 TGDi Executive AWD, which costs RM5,800 more than the 2WD version. Sadly, you can’t have an X70 that offers both AWD along with all the bells and whistles of the Premium variant.

According to Proton, the X70 AWD uses a real-time intelligent All-Wheel drive system which sends torque to the rear wheels based on demand to improve handling depending on road conditions. The extra equipment adds an extra 50kg of weight to the vehicle which may affect fuel economy. If you’re doing mostly city driving with no plans to go off road, getting the 2WD model would be a more practical choice.

Subtle design touches

From the initial teasers, we can see that Proton has incorporated a couple of elements from the X70 SE which was released in limited quantities last year. It gets a new 19″ sport rim design and more blacked-out elements including the headlining. Besides the black roof, the rest of the interior is exactly the same including the 8″ infotainment system that supports 4G and WiFi hotspot. However, it still doesn’t offer Apple CarPlay or Android Auto. The X70 still gets a total of 6 USB ports including one behind the rear view mirror which is convenient for connecting a dashcam.

The exterior is mostly unchanged and it gets quartz black finishing on the front and rear bumpers. The front grille gets a glossy black finish surrounded by a chrome frame. Even the side mirrors are blacked out too.

All models still get LED projector headlamps and daytime running lights except for the standard model which settles for halogen headlamps. Proton still retains a power boot for X70 Executive models and above, while the Premium model gets the extra convenience of a foot sensor.

Similar to the Proton X70 2020, you also get Proton’s rounded logo for the front and “PROTON” lettering for the rear. From the product photos, there are no extra markings or badges to differentiate the 1.5L and 1.8L versions. The new X70 still gets TGDi badges placed on the lower section of the front two doors.

Front ventilated seats are now available on the Executive model

The front ventilated seats which were first introduced in the locally assembled Proton X70 2020 are now also available on the lower Executive model. This is a great feature during hot days especially while driving long distances. Unfortunately, there are still no dedicated physical buttons to toggle the ventilated seat function and you’ll have to go through the touch screen settings or use the “Hi Proton” voice feature.

Panoramic Sunroof only available on 1.8 TGDi Premium

Previously, the locally assembled Proton X70 2020 came with a Premium X variant which adds a sunroof for RM3,000 more. For the new 2022 model, the sunroof is available only for the 1.8 TGDi Premium 2WD model, which costs RM3,900 more than the 1.5 TGDi Premium 2WD.

No upgrades for advanced safety features

Disappointingly, Proton has not upgraded its advanced safety features for the X70 2022. Only the highest Premium models come with Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Lane Departure Warning (LDW) and Blind Spot Information Monitoring (BLIS). As a comparison, the Proton X50 Flagship model gets Level 2 semi-autonomous driving features which include lane-keeping assist and a more intelligent adaptive cruise control that supports stop and go traffic.

Still offered as standard across the range are 6 airbags, an anti-lock braking system (ABS), electronic brake distribution (EBD), Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Traction Control System (TCS), Hill Hold Assist (HHA) and Hill Descent Control (HDC). The X70 Executive and Premium models come with a 360 camera with 3D display, while the Executive AWD and Premium models are offered with a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

Proton X70 2022 official price in Malaysia

Here is the official pricing for the Proton X70 2022:

― 1.5 TGDi Standard 2WD ― RM93,900

― 1.5 TGDi Executive 2WD ― RM105,500

― 1.5 TGDi Executive AWD ― RM111,300

― 1.5 TGDi Premium 2WD ― RM117,900

― 1.8 TGDi Premium 2WD ― RM121,800

The listed prices are on-the-road (OTR) without insurance for Peninsular Malaysia and it includes the current SST exemption which is ending on the 30th June 2022. The Proton X70 comes with a 5-year unlimited mileage warranty, 5-year 1GB/month data package and 3 times free labour service.

Overall, the pricing is higher than the outgoing X70 2020 even after factoring in the current sales tax exemption. With the SST exemption, the Proton X70 2020 starts from RM89,900 while the Premium X 2WD costs RM115,800. Based on our calculation, the latest X70 costs RM4,000 to RM6,000 more.

If you’re interested, you can book the Proton X70 2022 online starting from today by placing a RM99 booking fee. ― SoyaCincau